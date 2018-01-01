Declassified files: government lawyers believed some abortion cases would not go to court

Government lawyers believed that although abortion in cases of disability, rape or incest was clearly illegal in Northern Ireland, prosecutors were unlikely to ever take a prosecution because a jury would not convict someone in those circumstances, a previously classified government file reveals.

The legal advice was sought after a woman from Northern Ireland – the one region of the UK where abortion remains a criminal offence unless it is to save the life of the mother – had in 1992 travelled to Scotland to end her pregnancy.

The Scottish health authorities billed their counterparts in Northern Ireland but were rebuffed because there had been no prior authorisation given and that the procedure was illegal.

However, that prompted Stormont’s Department of Health to examine the legal implications of the Northern Ireland law. Although legal advice which was obtained from two departmental solicitors in July 1992 set out the clear view that the law in Northern Ireland meant that abortion was a crime in almost all circumstances, it appeared to suggest that in a de facto sense there was very little likelihood of anyone involved in certain types of abortion ever coming before the courts.

The abortion law in Northern Ireland has not changed since that point, despite recent attempts to relax the prohibition on abortion in some extreme circumstances, such as where medics judge that an unborn child is unlikely to survive for very long, if at all, outside the womb.

The advice was obtained by N Lunn in the department’s general hospitals policy branch and sent to senior official Dr Jeremy Harbison.

Over several pages, in response to specific questions as to what could lawfully be done either in performing or assisting in the procurement of abortions in Northern Ireland, the advice was clear that there was very little room for manoeuvre.

The departmental solicitors’ opinion was that it would not be legal for a health board to offer abortion counselling services because the board “could face a charge that they counselled and/or procured an act which although legally performed in Great Britain is illegal in Northern Ireland”.

The lawyers also said that it would not be possible for the Northern Ireland authorities to either pay to conduct abortions elsewhere or to offer financial assistance to women wanting to travel for a “non-therapeutic abortion”.

When asked whether it would be possible to note publicly that it was lawful to carry out abortions to save the life of the mother, even though this is not explicitly stated in the 1861 Offences Against The Person Act, the advice was that “it would be in order to note that the [legislation], when read in light of the ‘Bourne’ judgment, recognises that abortion to save the mother’s life is not an offence.

“Solicitors would be reluctant to read more into the word ‘unlawful’ in the 1861 Act in the absence of further case law.”

One of the areas in which the departmental solicitors equivocated was when they were asked if it would be lawful for the NHS in Northern Ireland to provide information about abortion services outside the jurisdiction.

They said that the answer was “not clear cut” but that “to give a factual description of the law and services in Great Britain, without offering advice, may not be an offence”.

It was put to the departmental solicitors that “in a recent television programme a prominent Northern Ireland doctor said that he carried out abortion in cases where the child is likely to be born very severely handicapped; is it correct to state that there is no specific legal cover in Northern Ireland for a doctor carrying out abortions in cases of severe foetal handicap, incest or rape where the mental or physical health of the mother is not at serious risk? Is there a defence under the common law for such abortions?”

The lawyers responded: “Abortion in the case of severe handicap, rape or incest is not lawful in Northern Ireland.

“There is no case law on which to base an opinion. If a case was brought, solicitors defence council may put a ‘plea in mitigation’ that the abortion would be legal in the remainder of the UK under the Abortion Act 1967.

“This would be intended to gain the sympathy of the jury, but it is possible that a judge could direct the jury to disregard the plea when he/she is explaining the law. Also, it should be borne in mind that the decision to prosecute in such cases rests with the Director of Public Prosecutions, and it is felt that he would probably be reluctant to prosecute in such cases in view of the probably [sic] reluctance of juries to convict for such offences.”

The advice was also clear that Northern Ireland’s law was not at variance with any European law because “member states have freedom of action in this area, subject to observance of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)”. However, the solicitors added that “the existence of differing legal systems within one member state could be questionable”, but added that East and West Germany had different abortion laws.

The solicitors also said that they did not believe that the law was in conflict with the ECHR.