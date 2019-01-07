Declassified files: Muckamore Abbey concerns raised in 1994, but ignored by NIO

Civil servants were warned in 1994 that there were serious problems at Muckamore Abbey Hospital – but the NIO refused to accept that, declassified documents show.

Over recent months, there have been a host of revelations about abuse of patients, understaffing and systemic cultural problems at the facility for patients with severe learning disabilities, mental health needs, challenging behaviour or criminal justice issues involving certain types of mental health.

The seriousness of the situation is reflected by the fact that more than 20 staff have now been suspended and the National Crime Agency is assisting the PSNI with a criminal investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at the medical unit.

Amid calls for a full public inquiry into the revelations and the emergence of an independent report which found that patients’ lives were put at risk in the hospital, last month the most senior civil servant in Stormont’s Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, issued a rare public apology.

Mr Pengelly described that what had happened as “truly shocking”.

However, files declassified at the Public Record Office under the 20-year rule show that major concerns about Muckamore Abbey were raised both within the health system and with NIO civil servants as early as 1994.

One file contains portions of a report by a working group set up to consider the need for hospital accommodation for “mentally disordered patients requiring treatment under conditions of special security”.

The report was presented to the board of the Health and Social Services Boards and discussed at a board meeting, according to one file.

The report recommended the provision of a 30-place medium secure unit as a regional service.

The report said: “The team from Muckamore agreed that they provided a regional secure service, albeit not ideal.

“They identified a serious deficiency in psychology provision, inadequacies in psychotherapeutic training for nurses, overcrowding and a social work service which was grossly overstretched.”

The report went on to say that “similar considerations apply in the area of adolescent psychiatry”, with facilities for young people “under severe and increasing pressure”.

It also reported a medical belief that “the mixing of adults and young people in treatment facilities was unsatisfactory”.

However, the report went on to say: “The Northern Ireland Office have told us that they do not accept the validity and accuracy of these assertions. Nevertheless, we are persuaded that the special needs and…”

The comment is unfinished because a page or pages appear to be missing from the file.

Last year the Irish News revealed that CCTV cameras had captured healthcare workers assaulting patients in a psychiatric intensive care unit at the site and that a report had raised serious concerns about nepotism, missing patient files and a culture which was ‘shaped by the use of power’.

A month ago the PSNI said that by that stage it had received reports of 132 incidents at the Co Antrim hospital and said it was working through each of them “to see where there have been criminal offences committed”.

On Christmas Eve, Sinn Fein health spokesman Pat Sheehan said that he believed the facility was “in chaos”.

After meeting 17 staff, he said: “There are serious staff shortages due to suspensions and there are a significant number of staff members off on sick leave. There is a lack of leadership in the hospital.

“I went to the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority last week because a nurse, just seven weeks out of training, was being placed in charge of a ward at the weekend.”