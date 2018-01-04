Declassified files: Paisley warned of ‘dangerous men’

An NIO memo with an unusual – and high – classification reveals details of a meeting between the secretary of state and the unionist leaders after their years of post-Anglo-Irish Agreement boycott of dealing with government ministers.

The ‘secret and personal’ note of the 26 January 1988 meeting between Ian Paisley, Jim Molyneaux, the secretary of state and three senior officials – Sir Robert Andrew, Sir Ken Bloomfield and Ian Burns – recorded that the two-and-a-half hour meeting was “generally amicable, though Dr Paisley came close to being heated on one or two occasions”.

The meeting was known about at the time and it was known that the leaders had put forward their proposals for some form of devolution, but at the time the unionist leaders did not comment in any detail about what had happened at the meeting.

A paper declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20-year rule shows that Dr Paisley told those present that the Anglo-Irish Agreement was not working as intended and that “unionists are absolutely sick of the agreement”.

He went on: “The unionists who spoke to ministers, and who appeared to acquiesce in the Agreement, were not unionists who commanded votes.”

Despite the implosion of the unionist boycott of ministers and of councils, along with a growing realisation from some senior unionists that they would have to re-engage with the political process, Dr Paisley insisted that “unionist anger with the Agreement was not declining – the Secretary of State should not mislead himself that the absence of public demonstrations meant growing acquiescence.

“There were dangerous men abroad who might do wild things. (Paisley repeated threats of wild behaviour, violence and politically motivated industrial stoppage on two or three later occasions during the meeting.)”

The memo recorded that “in a more conciliatory tone Molyneaux said that unionists knew, and had always known that the Government would not tear up the Agreement: All they asked was that Government should be willing to listen to unionist views – and discuss the results with the Irish”.

Later, the minute records: “When the Secretary of State suggested that the two leaders wanted to reduce the role of the Republic of Ireland in Northern Ireland, Molyneaux replied that this was not necessarily so; he had earlier claimed that Irish groups in Great Britain were seeking action that was reminiscent of the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, and he had speculated that the Republic might want to extend its protective role to cover Great Britain as well as Northern Ireland, a development which Mr Molyneaux did not apparently object to because it would mean treating Great Britain and Northern Ireland like.”

The unionists handed over an “outline” paper of their proposals for replacing the agreement and asked the government to treat it confidentially.

Referring to “minority safeguards” for nationalists in a future devolved administration, the paper stressed that “we have specific proposals and in negotiations will approach this matter with considerable flexibility”.