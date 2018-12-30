Declassified papers: IRA concerns at Gerry Adams’ leadership

A solicitor acting for members of the IRA told the Irish government in 1988 that there were ‘dark mutterings’ about the leadership of Gerry Adams.

Newly released Irish state papers report that an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs recorded the observations from Paddy McGrory, the solicitor for the families of three IRA members killed by the SAS in Gibraltar.

The note said Mr McGrory had “heard some dark mutterings from an IRA source regarding [Gerry] Adams’ leadership” according to a BBC report.

The official recorded that Mr McGrory “did not place any credence on this as, in his experience, the IRA was traditionally full of differing cliques and it is not unusual for one or other of those cliques to mutter darkly about the various leaderships from time to time”.

Mr Adams has always denied that he was a member of the IRA.

The note recorded that Mr McGrory thought Mr Adams remained secure in the leadership and, while it might appear he had differences with Martin McGuinness, it was important to note they “were close personal friends”.

“In his view, Adams is very committed to the republican movement and, to McGrory’s mind, would be the last person to be involved in initiating any type of friction or break-up within the movement,” it said.