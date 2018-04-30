Dee Stitt: I’m no longer a UDA commander and I’m on good terms with DUP

David ‘Dee’ Stitt has insisted that he is no longer a UDA commander and said that he remains on good terms with senior DUP figures.

But he admitted that the party is now reluctant to be publicly seen with him after Arlene Foster faced criticism for being pictured with him in 2016.

In an interview with the News Letter, Mr Stitt – who is chief executive of the UDA-linked charity Charter NI – said that he understood why many in the DUP, which was involved in arguing for public money to go to the charity for work in disadvantaged areas of east Belfast, were now cautious about being seen with him.

He said: “Aye, I’ve still got a relationship with the DUP, still talking to elected representatives. Is it strained? No.”

Smiling, he added: “They’ll not get their photo taken with you any more – no certainly they’ll not. Who would? If they [critics] do that to the first minister, do you think a councillor’s going to get his photo taken with me?

“That was the message that was sent out; that was the message that had to be learnt from that ... I’m an easy target; I’m a loyalist; I don’t have a political machine behind me; I’m on my own – that’s why I’m speaking to you now.

“All this time, after all this stuff, it was just getting beyond a joke and nobody was going to speak out on my behalf – who? So I have to speak out on my own behalf.”

He said that initially the DUP had been public in backing him “but then when it got really ferocious, you know what it’s like – nobody wants to get blood on their shirt when there’s a fight on”.

The former UDA prisoner said that he has always voted for the DUP – even though he supported the Good Friday Agreement and the DUP viscerally opposed it.

He said he had a “good relationship” with Assembly Speaker Robin Newton who he says was “advising” Charter and who he partially credits with some of its successful work.

He said that former DUP leader Peter Robinson was “100%” involved in supporting Charter and “at the forefront of helping us to restructure and regenerate our area”, adding that several years ago people in Charter realised that they needed “resources” to take forward their work and “we lobbied Peter Robinson to help us get resources”.

The father of three claimed that people were “inflicting harm” on him and on his family, saying that his youngest daughter attends a private school and doesn’t get invited to birthday parties or sleepovers “because of me; because of all this media attention around me”.

Mr Stitt defended his role in the £80m Social Investment Fund, which the DUP and Sinn Fein set up to address deprivation but which opposition parties claimed was partially being used as a ‘slush fund’.

But he admitted that there had been conflict of interest problems: “I didn’t design the process. Did that process put me in conflicting situations? Yeah ... you were on a steering group that was deciding the allocation for the money and you were involved in a process that some of those programmes are going to your organisation; I didn’t design the process. I was just there to get the best for my community.”

Mr Stitt said that he wasn’t ruling out a future move into politics but he hopes to remain at Charter for “a good five to 10 years”.