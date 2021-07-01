Call for Duchess of Cambridge to launch latest HMS Belfast from NI
UUP MLA and Ex-Royal Navy submarine commander Steve Aiken has called on Belfast City Council to lobby for the new HMS Belfast to be formally commissioned in the city when its construction is complete.
Prince William officially cut the steel for the new HMS Belfast in a ceremony held at BAE systems on the Clyde in Scotland this week. The previous HMS Belfast is on display with the Imperial War Museum in London.
Mr Aiken said: “It is excellent news that the Royal Navy has decided that, after a long and distinguished process of naming ships after towns and cities and counties in Northern Ireland, they have decided to revisit the historic name of HMS Belfast for this new destroyer.
“Equally I think it is great news that Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge is going to be the ships’ sponsor and that is something that should give everyone in NI a huge pride.
“This means she will launch it and visit it on regular occasions and provide and link with the company of families who serve on it.”
A key role for the ship will be in protecting crucial UK trade routes across the globe from hostile states and piracy, he said.
He said it is traditional for the city a ship is named after to commission some speciali silverware or regalia that stays with the ship throughout its life.
“I think Belfast City Council should also be formally asking that the ship, when it is formally commissioned by her Royal Highness, be commissioned in Belfast. There is precedent to that.”
When complete HMS Belfast - and the rest of the seven strong Scottish built Type 26 fleet - will help protect the UK and NATO allies.
The Type 26 is an advanced warship whose primary purpose is anti-submarine warfare to protect the Continuous at Sea Deterrent and Carrier Strike Group.
It is equipped with a range of capabilities including the Sea Ceptor missile defence system, a five-inch medium calibre gun, an embarked helicopter, medium-range radar and powerful bow and towed array sonars.
The UK’s first three Type 26 ships - HMS Glasgow, HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast - were ordered for £3.7 billion. HMS Birmingham, HMS Sheffield, HMS Newcastle, HMS Edinburgh and HMS London will form the second batch. They will serve into the 2060s.