The Belfast based company has been selected to build the Fleet Solid Support warships for the Royal Navy, with a contract that will create 1,200 Harland & Wolff shipyard jobs, 800 indirect jobs. The contract will also deliver 200 further education opportunities on graduate placements and apprentice programmes, as well as supporting thousands more supply chain jobs. Harland & Wolff’s welding academy is set to train 300 new UK welders during the contract. Some reports suggest 900 jobs could come to NI.

East Belfast DUP MP, Gavin Robinson, said: “This is fantastic news for Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole, but primarily for Harland & Wolff and everyone associated with the company. As part of Team Resolute they have pledged to invest £77million in shipyard infrastructure to support the British shipbuilding sector. Harland & Wolff’s Belfast operation will be heavily involved throughout the process through both construction and final assembly stages."

UUP Finance Spokesperson, Steve Aiken, said: “The awarding of a £1.6 Bn contract to build three support ships for the Royal Navy to a consortium led by Harland & Wolff is indeed great news which will be welcomed by all.

Harland and Wolff has been contracted to complete three of the Royal Navy supply ships.

"This contract will result in the resumption of ship-building at Harland and Wolff and is a huge vote of confidence in our maritime industries."

Alliance East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds said it was “absolutely fantastic news for Harland and Wolff and the local community” noting that the last ship to be built by the company was the Anvil Point in 2003.

TUV East Belfast spokesperson John Ross said it was a reminder that Harland & Wolff “not only have an iconic place in industrial history but are still making a major contribution to shipbuilding in the 21st century”.

The “majority” of the blocks and modules for the ships will be constructed at Harland & Wolff in Belfast and Appledore in Devon, with components manufactured at centres in Methil in Fife and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis. But the work will be also done in collaboration with internationally renowned Spanish shipbuilder, Navantia, which has caused criticism from unions.

Harland and Wolff's two giant cranes im Belfast, Samson and Goliath. The company has been awarded a £1.6n contract to build three Royal Navy supply ships.

All three ships will be ultimately assembled in Belfast.

Team Resolute, comprising Harland & Wolff, BMT and Navantia UK has been appointed to deliver the three crucial support ships, pledging to invest £77 million in Harland & Wolff’s shipyard infrastructure.The vessels will provide supplies to Royal Navy vessels at sea, subject to HM Treasury and Ministerial approval.The three 216m long vessels will be the length of two Premier League football pitches. Production is due to start in 2025 and finished in 2032.

The MoD said the agreement would allow for key skills and technology to be transferred from the Cadiz yard of Navantia, which it described as a world-leading auxiliary shipbuilder.

But unions claimed most of the high-value work and the intellectual property would go overseas.