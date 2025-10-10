"I don't understand why Ministry of Defence sealed files for 100 years" says PSNI Chief Constable as he backs Chinook disaster families' call for answers

The wreckage of the 1994 Chinook helicopter disaster on the Mull of Kintyre.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has backed calls for answers on the 1994 Chinook helicopter disaster, saying he doesn’t understand why the Ministry of Defence sealed files relating to one of the RAF’s worst peacetime tragedies for 100 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Boutcher’s comments came as he wrote to Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn urging him to press cabinet colleagues and government officials to get families answers to the crash that killed all 25 passengers and four crew on board.

“It is clear to me that a lack of official transparency - whether perceived or actual - is adding to the suffering of these families,” Mr Boutcher wrote, adding that the secrecy reminds him of Troubles legacy cases in which sealing material distresses relatives and gives space for conspiracy theories to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The June 1994 disaster saw an RAF Chinook helicopter travelling from Aldergrove to a conference near Inverness crash on the Mull of Kintyre in dense fog. On board were 25 British intelligence experts from MI5, the RUC and the British Army, who made up a large number of the UK’s senior specialists on Northern Ireland.

Flight Lieutenants Jonathan Tapper (left) and Richard Cook, the two pilots of the RAF Chinook helicopter. Photo: PA

The true cause has never been made clear. Suspicion the helicopter was shot down by the IRA was ruled out, and the RAF initially blamed its two pilots for gross negligence; 17 years later they were cleared, and disputes have raged over whether the helicopter could have been mechanically faulty, or if flight software employed at the time may have been flawed.

Calls for a public inquiry were rejected the Ministry of Defence (MoD) last year, and again by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the summer. Families of the dead are now pursuing a judicial review.

The MoD has also not acted on requests from families to release documents relating to the crash that are sealed until 2094.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Boutcher now urges the Northern Ireland Secretary to “consider exerting any influence [he is] able upon cabinet colleagues and government officials to enable the families to get answers to the many questions they have”.

A 2014 memorial service at the headquarters of 38 (Irish) Brigade, marking the 20th anniversary of the Chinook crash. At the Mull of Kintyre Memorial Garden in Lisburn, representatives from several of the families took part in a private ceremony alongside senior representatives of the military and MOD civilians. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Stating that as Chief Constable he owes a duty of care to fallen officers and their families, he writes: “I intend to lend my voice to their appeal for transparency and openness.”

Pointing out that 10 who died were serving RUC officers, he adds: “Even to that resilient organisation, long accustomed to suddenly losing colleagues in violent circumstances, this was a shocking tragedy still remembered today. The devastating impact on each family is something that you and I can never truly understand.

“The decision by the MoD to seal the files on the crash for 100 years has been particularly difficult for the families to understand. I confess to not understanding the justification for such a dramatic position in a democracy where we should champion openness and transparency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast man Des Conroy, whose father Detective Chief Superintendent Desmond Conroy was killed in the crash, said the campaign is honoured to have the Chief Constable’s backing.

At the PSNI's Belfast headquarters, a Special Branch officer looks at the plaque commemorating his colleagues who died along with other intelligence experts in the Chinook helicopter crash.