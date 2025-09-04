The RAF is planning a series of flyovers across Northern Ireland on Friday and Saturday this week - all weather permitting.

Bangor RAF Show is taking place at Ward Park, Bangor on Friday and Saturday 5-6 September.

On Friday two Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth will conduct a flypast at around 12.30 while the Red Arrows are planning a flypast between 3 - 4pm. On Saturday the RAF’s Battle of Britain memorial Flight’s (BBMF) Lancaster bomber is planned to conduct a flypast between 2 and 3pm.

On Saturday a Battle of Britain 85th reception hosted by the Speaker of the House and the RAF's most senior officer in NI is being held at Stormont, attended by the new RAF Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth. The BBMF Lancaster is again planned to conduct a flypast between 6.30 -7.00pm.

The Bangor RAF Show runs from 9-6pm on both days with many RAF related attractions.

Visitors can step inside an RAF aircraft and imagine life as a pilot. They can also test their agility and determination with high-energy challenges or learn essential life-saving skills in one of the workshops.

For those curious about where a future with the RAF could take them, they can chat with RAF personnel about a wide range of careers and opportunities across engineering, logistics, medical, and more.

There will also be interactive activities, youth engagement experiences and live music from a RAF band.