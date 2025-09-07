A 21-gun salute is fired at Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.

​​A Royal Gun Salute will take place at the Royal School Armagh tomorrow to mark the Accession of Kings Charles III to the throne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding grandeur to the day, organisers said, the Reviewing Officer for the event will be the Lord Lieutenant of County Armagh, The Right Honourable, The Earl of Caledon, KCVO, JP.

The Royal School Armagh was founded in 1608 by King James I as part of a broader initiative to promote education in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside four other Royal Schools, they were granted Letters Patent by King Charles I in 1627 with the specific mission of “the increase of Learning and Good manners”.

The school boasts one of the few schools in Northern Ireland which still has a boarding department and has a very active Combined Cadet Force.

The 21-gun salute will be conducted by a 206 (Ulster) Battery of the Royal Artillery and fired on their 105mm Light Guns based in Newtownards with a detachment in Coleraine.

The choice of the Royal School Armagh as the venue highlights its enduring connection to the monarchy and its role in fostering loyalty and service to the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This historic occasion will be a moment of pride for the school and the wider community, organisers said.

There were five Royal Schools in ‘Ulster’ formed with 1608 decree, The Royal School, Armagh; Portora Royal School, Enniskillen: (later merged to become Enniskillen Royal Grammar School); Royal School Dungannon; The Royal School Cavan and The Royal and Prior School, Raphoe.

The Royal School Armagh is the 2nd oldest school on the island of Ireland.

Pupils who are members of the Combined Cadet Force will be in uniform during the salute.