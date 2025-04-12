The leading Northern Ireland prosecution barrister Ronnie Appleton didn't get the recognition he should have done, says former judge

The funeral of Ronnie Appleton was held in bright sunshine at the Jewish cemetery in Carnmoney on April 8 2025

​One of the leading prosecution lawyers during the Troubles never got the recognition that he fully deserved, a retired judge has said.

​Richard McLaughlin said that Ronnie Appleton KC, who has died aged 97, did not enjoy the acknowledgement he should have done from either the government or from all his fellow lawyers.

Mr Appleton prosecuted some of the most serious terrorist murders including the loyalist Shankill Butchers and republican corporal killers. He worked for more than two decades in criminal law at a time when such lawyers were targeted for assassination by the IRA.

Mr Justice McLaughlin was among distinguished figures from the Northern Ireland legal world, many of them retired, who were present for the graveside service in bright sunshine.

“It is very sad news,” said Sir Richard McLaughlin, speaking prior to the funeral. “He led a truly distinguished professional life and sacrificed his personal security for the benefit of everyone in this community. His contribution has never been properly recognised by the government or even by many members of the bar.

"Dying peacefully with his family around him and at a great age is his final triumph over those whom he defended us against.”

Sir Richard added: “Ronnie was 20 years older than me but the bar enjoyed great collegiality throughout my time in practice. At my call there were 80 barristers and QCs, today there are 5-600: a different world. As fresh juniors we were not allowed to put hand in pocket for anything, the senior juniors and QCs picked up the tab for drinks, lunch and even nights out.

"I did many cases against Ronnie over my 27 years in practice. He was always the gentleman and helped all of us struggling with difficult and sometimes impossible clients. It was a privilege to work with men of his calibre. May he rest in peace.”

There were five rabbis at the funeral. Mourners included leading members of the local Jewish community such as Michael Black, Gerald Steinberg and Martin Blake, who gave a tribute, and leading figures from the legal world including Donal Lunny, chair of the Bar Council of Northern Ireland, the high court judge Mr Justice McAlinden, the retired judges Sir John Sheil, Sir Anthony Campbell, the former KCs Terence Mooney, John McCrudden, the lawyers and former MPs Robert McCartney and Lady Sylvia Hermon, and the broadcaster Paul Clark.