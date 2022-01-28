The USAF C130 was spotted over Newry this week, sparking questions about whether it might be linked to a planned Russian Navy exercise off the Cork coast next week. Photo: Mark McLoughlin.

Locals noted a distinctive rumble as the C130 Hercules passed overhead, after amateur photographer Mark McLaughin posted his photo of the craft on local news website www.Newry. ie.

The website noted it had gone “out of its way to look over beautiful Newry” as the website www.flightradar24.com confirmed that it had flown from Aldergove to Newry and then veered sharply west.

Commenters to the website reported that it had gone on to fly over Forkhill and Monaghan.

There was intense speculation on Facebook that the flight might have had something to do with planned Russian Naval exercise off the Co Cork coast next week.

However, that was soon put to bed. According to www.ukflightaware.com the aircraft, callsign RCH301, was spotted over Canada later on Monday and landed at a USAF reserve air base near Atlanta in the US on Tuesday, identifying it belonging to the USAF Air Mobility Command.

This division of the USAF is to provide “global air mobility” providing humanitarian support and airlifts and aerial refueling for US armed forces.

Retired Col Philip Ingram, a former intelligence and planning officer with NATO, told the News Letter the aircraft was not linked to Russian activity.

“Many USAF Aircraft transiting the Atlantic fly over Northern Ireland and it is not unusual for them to stop at Aldergrove or more often they transit over the Republic and sometime stop at Shannon Airport in the Republic.”

Former Royal Navy submarine commander Steve Aike agreed. “It’s a transport aircraft,” he said. “Maritime surveillance would be done by a P-8 aircraft.”

However the reaction shows how the Russian exercise may be having its intended affect of provoking public concern.

Yesterday Irish fishermen were given a guarantee by Russia’s ambassador to the Republic that their fishing will not be affected.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said it was a very beneficial meeting.

“There’ll be a clear understanding of who’s going to be where, so that both parties know there’s going to be a buffer zone.

“This is the significant part. There’s an absolute guarantee that our traditional fishing grounds will not will not be impacted by the Russian naval exercises.”

In 2016 the US government hit back after Sinn Fein criticised the presence of its air force in the Province, saying that its military planes comply fully with all UK laws.