Defibrillator installed at Carrick-a-Rede

The National Trust have installed a new defibrillator along the one kilometre-long path leading to Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, a popular destination for visitors along the Causeway Coastline.

The new piece of life saving equipment has been positioned at the steps leading down to the

exhilarating bridge experience where it will be publically accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week

Stephanie Leckey, Community Resuscitation Lead, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described the National Trust as “forward thinking” in its approach.

“We are delighted that the National Trust is forward thinking making their visitors a priority even outside opening hours. Statistics show that 1494 incidents of cardiac arrest occurred outside a hospital between April 2017 and March 2018 in Northern Ireland alone. By ensuring the defibrillator is publically accessible, the National Trust are working towards strengthening the ‘Chain of Survival’ in an emergency situation.

“Most importantly I’m delighted that the team at Carrick-a-Rede have registered this life

saving device with the ambulance service. This means, we can quickly direct those who need it in an emergency to its location and provide the code to open its storage cabinet.

“It is extremely important for the public to know that a defibrillator should only be used in a cardiac arrest situation, when the heart has stopped pumping the blood around the body. It

is vital that CPR is carried out until the defibrillator is brought to the casualty.”

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager, National Trust, said: “Thank you to the

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for sharing such important information around our new

life saving equipment. Carrick-a-Rede is a busy tourist attraction and we want to ensure that

all our visitors have a very safe and enjoyable time with us on site. With visitor numbers high we acknowledged that this increases our need to have an additional heart defibrillator on site, as you never know when this may be needed to save a life.”