Motorists are experiencing long tailbacks on the M1 motorway following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident took place on the city bound carriageway between Lurgan and Moira around one mile from the Moira interchange.

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday the tailbacks were reported to be two miles long.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are currently dealing with a two-car collision. No reports of serious injuries at this time.”