Derry Girl supports suffragette commemoration

Derry Girls’ actress Saoirse Monica Jackson - who entertained the nation as the mischievous and mouthy Erin Quinn - is encouraging women and girls from across Northern Ireland to take part in a new living artwork to mark 100 years since women won the right to vote.

Processions, which is produced by Artichole and commissioned by 14-18 Now to commemorate the suffragettes and their achievements, will see women assemble in Belfast on June 10 to walk together from the Titanic Slipways to Belfast City Hall carrying banners in white, green and purple - the suffragette colours.

Similar events will take place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and London, and tens of thousands of women have already signed up to take part.

Saoirse Monica said: “It is important to commemorate this and celebrate what these women have done for us. It shows how far we have come and reminds us of where we need to be. It’s a great honour to be part of such an important thing; to stand beside all the amazing women who really make changes in our local communities.

“I was lucky enough to always be surrounded by amazing women growing up - my mum, grandmother and my aunties. They have always instilled in me that you can achieve anything you want in life and not to let anybody tell you that you can’t.”

Each participant on the day will pick up a scarf to wear in one of the three suffragette colours - green, white and violet - and will then be choreographed to walk in bands of colour, so as to appear as a long unfurling striped suffragette banner.

Interspersed amongst each procession will be participants carrying handmade banners reflecting the concerns and issues that women face in the 21st century.

Jenny Waldman, director, 14-18 Now said: “The actions of women a hundred years ago during the First World War have paved the way for women today, and we are working to mark this landmark moment in women’s history.

“I look forward to joining women on June 10 to be part of this powerful artwork, which explores what it means to be a woman in the UK today, our successes, and the challenges we still face.”

Participants are encouraged to register at www.processions.co.uk/register. Alternatively participants can turn up at the assembly point at Titanic Slipways on June 10 from 12:15pm for a 2pm start.