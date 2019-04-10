Derry Girls comedy to return for third series

Lisa McGee’s hit comedy Derry Girls will return to Channel 4 for a third series.

The broadcaster revealed the news as the second season of the tale of adolescent highs and lows came to a close on Tuesday night.

Writer Lisa McGee, who used her own childhood as the basis for the show, said she was thrilled her band of “eejits” would continue their on-screen adventures.

She said: “I love writing this show and I’m so thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls story, thank you Channel 4, Erin and the eejits live to fight another day!”

The show follows the antics of a group of friends growing up in Londonderry around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires.

In Northern Ireland the series two launch became the most-watched programme across all channels since the first series aired.

Channel 4’s director of programmes Ian Katz said: “At a time of great uncertainty about the future of the country thank God we have one unequivocally good piece of news to look forward to: the Derry Girls will be back to make our lives a bit brighter and more fun.”

Head of comedy at the channel Fiona McDermott said: “It’s no surprise that Derry Girls continues to delight a growing legion of fans - a combination of magical writing and adorable characters make this show both timely and timeless.

“We’re delighted to confirm a third series - don’t tell Ma Mary, but I’m breaking open the Christmas cupboard in celebration.”