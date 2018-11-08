'Derry Girls' production company and Londonderry traders clash over proposal to close city centre street

A group of traders in Londonderry has objected to an application made by the production company behind hit Channel 4 series, 'Derry Girl', to close a city centre street next week.

Hat Trick productions submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council on October 4 to "hold a special event on two public roads within Derry city to facilitate filming for the television series," reads a document on the council's official website.

A still from series one of 'Derry Girls'. (Photo: Channel 4)

The details of the application are as follows:

Abercorn Road/junction with Lower Bennett Street - November 14, 2018 - 5:00pm to 7:00pm (stop and go).

Shipquay Street/Shipquay Place - November 15 - 9:15am to 4:00pm (full road closure) and November 16 - 9:15am to 5:00pm (stop and go).

The local traders who object to the both the road closure and the two stop and goes, sent an email to Derry and Strabane council on Monday October 29.

The traders who signed the letter said they would seriously consider litigation should the street be closed and they even accused the local council of acting beyond its legal power.

"We will seek an internal review of any decision to close the street with a view to taking a judicial review of the council’s decision," read the letter.

"This is because we believe that the decision to close Shipquay Street, a main shopping area for the town, during trading hours, is unreasonable and the council is acting Ultra Vires (beyond one's legal control or power) in making this decision."

Derry and Strabane Council will decide whether to grant the application or not at a special meeting of the Health and Community Committee in the Guildhall on Thursday afternoon.