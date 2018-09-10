Derry Girls writer supports campaign to avoid borders

The writer of the hit TV series ‘Derry Girls’, Lisa McGee has endorsed a campaign that calls on political leaders to avoid borders after Brexit.

The Derry Girls Against Borders campaign calls on political leaders to ensure that there are no borders in Ireland or in the Irish Sea.

Giving her support to the campaign, the writer of the hit Channel 4 tv series Derry Girls, the original Derry Girl Lisa McGee shared her own personal story in a bid to help stop Brexit borders.

Ms McGee said: “In 1995, when I was a teenager and President Clinton made his historic trip to Northern Ireland, I remember him standing in Derry’s Guildhall Square and outside Belfast’s City Hall.

“I remember him saying how wonderful it would be if people didn’t have to worry about searches or bombs, if people could cross the border without the burden of checkpoints and road blocks.

“Well we achieved that. And it was difficult but it was magnificent. That work can never be undone.

“We must never go back.”

The Derry Girls Against Borders campaign calls on political leaders in London, Dublin, Brussels and Belfast to prevent borders after Brexit. It gives voice to the anxieties and concerns of people who regularly travel North-South, East-West and who want to maintain the same freedom and flexibility that is currently afforded, once Brexit takes effect.

Thousands have so far signed a petition and the campaign will continue until the European Summit takes place in the autumn.