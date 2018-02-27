Derrylin: Three dead in house fire - man arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating the house fire that claimed the lives of three people in Derrylin on Tuesday morning have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Police said the suspect was detained at the scene in Co Fermanagh and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately. We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

The NIFRS said its officers took an emergency call about the fire at 7.14am.

The blaze occurred at a detached bungalow in Doon Road, not far from the border.

It was described as well-developed when firefighters from Lisnaskea and Enniskillen arrived.

Arlene Foster, Democratic Unionist leader and MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, said: “Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community.”

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for the area, also offered her condolences.

“Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community. This is absolutely tragic, God help them all,” she said.

Mrs Foster said those who died were members of the same family.

“This is devastating news for the local community and there is widespread shock in the area.”

She added: “It is important that the cause of the fire is established, but my thoughts and prayers are with all those in the local area, friends and the wider family circle as they struggle to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.”

Police tape sealed off the entrance to Molly Road, a rural lane just off the Doon Road scenic route.

It is understood the house affected is the only one in Molly Road, where there are also a number of farm buildings, surrounded by fields.

The property had been rented out and the occupants are believed to have been living in it for around a year.

It is understood the people in the property had previously lived in the Republic of Ireland for a time before moving to Fermanagh, and were originally from England.

Sinn Fein councillor Barry Doherty said: “From local knowledge, we believe those who have died were generations of the one family.”

He said a neighbour raised the alarm and had tried to break down the door with a sledgehammer.

Pictures of the scene show the roof of the house had been destroyed by the blaze, leaving a shell of the bungalow, which is surrounded by farm buildings and machinery, in its wake.

Fire engines and police cars have been coming and going from the scene for most of the day.

Detective Superintendent Murphy said: “I would renew my appeal to anyone who was in the Molly Road/Doon Road area this morning to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in, or travelling through Derrylin prior to the time the fire broke out at approximately 7.10am.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 179 27/02/18.”