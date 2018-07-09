Desecration of soldiers’ memorial at Narrow Water condemned

Those who desecrated a poppy memorial near Warrenpoint are driven by a “petty sectarian mentality” UUP man David Taylor has said.

His comments come after a weekend attack on poppy wreaths placed at Narrow Water in remembrance of the 18 soldiers who were murdered at this location by the IRA in 1979.

Ulster Unionist councillor Mr Taylor said: “I am truly disgusted that once again poppy wreaths have been desecrated at the Narrow Water site. It is difficult to comprehend the sickening mindset of the individuals who perpetrated this vile act and I know that this most recent incident will be condemned by the vast majority of right-thinking people within the local community.

“Unfortunately, incidents of this nature have occurred far too often at Narrow Water, highlighting that there are still those within society who are determined to inflict further pain upon those who lost loved ones through evil acts of terrorism.”

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis also condemned the vandalism to wreaths at Narrow Water and encouraged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

Police say they are investigating criminal damage to the memorial.