Despicable burglary of woman in 80's condemned

Police are appealing for information after the home of a woman in her 80's was burgled on Saturday.

Police were informed that the burglary happened at a house in Church Avenue, Bangor shortly after 7.45pm.

It is understood that one two men had entered the home - one man staying downstairs with the victim and a second male going upstairs.

At this stage it is not believed that anything has been stolen.



Detective Constable Armstrong said: "This was a despicable act by two cowardly men. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their homes, but people like this are determined to take this away. This type of behaviour has no place in our society.



"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is to come forward to police. The information you provide could be the vital piece that we need to make an arrest. Make a difference to your community. Please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1245 10/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."