Details of Cloughy silver treasure hoard

Michael was one of three detectorists responsible for uncovering a hoard of four silver coins at Cloughy.

Three of the coins are Elizabeth I sixpences issued between 1561-1602. The fourth coin is a Spanish ‘4 Reales’ probably minted during the first half of the seventeenth century.

Michael Gwynne with a find

The area in which the coins were found has a number of contemporary monuments in the vicinity including an unusual defended settlement known as the Whitehouse, as well as Castleboy tower-house and Kirkistown Castle. All three of these sites would have been occupied by comparatively wealthy and powerful landowners, either trading or controlling trade in this part of the Ards Peninsula.

While the coins may not have belonged to any of them, they do reflect the impact of commercial activity in the area they controlled. The Spanish reale in particular reflects a global trading system which eventually brought a coin minted in South America to a small field in rural Ireland.

The coin hoard was declared treasure at the Coroner’s Court as is required by law under the Treasure Act (1996).