Tragic Caoimhin Adams was the only person on the island of Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD

The Newtownabbey youngster had been terminally ill.

According to tributes on social media, Caoimhin passed away just hours after a cross-community party was held in his honour.

But yesterday, mum Caitriona Adams said it was “with a very heavy heart” that the family was announcing that “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning”.

She added: "Thank you for all the love.”

Earlier this year, Caoimhin Adams became the first person on the island of Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation).

This is a rare, incurable disease, with a mortality rate of about 50% due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Teamdot presents image of Caoimhin Adams

A tribute from Hill Croft School on social media says: “Caoimhin Adams – 11/11/14- 09/07/23

“It is with deep sadness that we inform our school community of the sad loss of one of our pupils Caoimhin Adams.

“Caoimhin was a pupil with us from 2018-2023. He has always struggled with very complex health needs, but he never let them hold him back.

"Caoimhin always had a ready smile and a sense of fun and adventure.

"He greeted his staff team and friends with a huge, “Hey guys!” when he arrived at school each day. He loved dressing up; role play and especially messy play. He loved the busyness and bustle of the classroom and being surrounded by his friends.

“Caoimhin’ s health significantly deteriorated over the last year, and he had been unable to attend school.

"He was a much-loved pupil who stole the hearts of all who worked with him. His bravery and determination despite all he faced each day, is an inspiration to us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Kieran and Caitriona, his sister Aimee, brothers Dylan and Aodhán, and all the family circle in this tragic loss. Our school family grieves with your family.

He will be so deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Roz McFeeters (Principal)”

Also on social media yesterday family-run charity Teamdot posted: “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning

“Sending all our love to his wonderful family who just loved and adored him so so much.

“To know you was to love you kiddo.