The accident involving the male cyclist, 45, and a car happened on the New Line road shortly before 9.30am.
The man who died was from the Newtownabbey area.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Officers from the collision investigation unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 587 10/12/23.”