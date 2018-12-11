Diane Dodds: Brexit deal cannot succeed without substantive renegotiation

DUP MEP Diane Dodds has dismissed the EU’s suggestion that the draft Brexit deal can pass through the House of Commons without reopening negotiations as “magical thinking”.

She told the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker that without “substantive renegotiation”, Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement would be defeated, regardless of when a vote is held.

Addressing MEPs in Strasbourg, Mrs Dodds said the decision to delay the meaningful vote at Westminster “reflects widespread opposition to the Prime Minister’s deal right across the political spectrum in the United Kingdom”.

She added: “MPs recognise that the backstop is a threat to Northern Ireland and the integrity of our Union. They recognise that it is an indefinite threat to the independence and sovereignty of the UK Parliament and they recognise that without substantive renegotiation it cannot succeed in the House or Commons.

“Mr Tusk has said he wants to ‘facilitate UK ratification’ without reopening the deal on the table. Mr Juncker has said this morning he is ready to ‘offer clarifications.’ Quite frankly to believe that this will succeed in the House of Commons is indeed magical thinking.

“So we face many questions. Is the EU serious about delivering a deal for all of its citizens? Is it genuine about avoiding a no deal outcome? Is it sincere about protecting businesses and families in the Irish Republic relying on the Great Britain market? These questions matter.’’