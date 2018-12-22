Digger used to steal cash machine

Brazen thieves used a digger to remove a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating after the ATM was stolen in Fintona.

The road has since re-opened.

Thieves used a digger to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from a shop on Tattymoyle Road at around 3am this morning, Saturday, December 22.

Detectives believe the digger was stolen from a building site a short distance away and was set alight at the scene immediately after the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to get in touch with detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 294 22/12/18.

Sinn Féin Councillor Glen Campbell said, “The theft of the ATM at Supervalu in Fintona during the night is not just a disgraceful attack on a highly respected local business, it is also an attack on the local community.

“The criminals responsible for the theft and criminal damage of the ATM, digger and shop front are to be condemned for these despicable acts.

“Today is one of the biggest shopping days of the year before Christmas, which has increased the impact on the town and the sense of anger locally. Locals rely on the services of this ATM and the Supervalu store. I am glad to hear that the store is operating as normal, despite this attack.

“It is my understanding that the incident lasted a matter of minutes last night. However, I would hope that someone has information that can help identify those responsible. The criminal individuals and gangs, who seem to be operating with impunity across West Tyrone, need to be brought to justice.”