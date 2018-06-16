Diluting our teaching can make it meaningless: Presbyterian Moderator

I think that it was Harold Wilson, the late Prime Minister, who said that ‘a week was a long time in politics’. It can also be said of life in a church.

At last week’s General Assembly there were wide-ranging discussions on various pressing issues of our time. Most of the media coverage, however, concentrated on our decision not to send our moderators to future Church of Scotland General Assemblies, given the Kirk’s position on same sex marriage.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland holds to the Biblical and global Christian perspective that marriage is between one man and one woman. The Church of Scotland’s trajectory in recent years has been somewhat different.

Our Doctrine Committee also brought guidance in relation to our understanding of a ‘credible profession of faith’ – something that applies to all, regardless of background or orientation – and who want to become communicant members of our Church, or have their children baptised. Simply put, it means that we declare with our lips that Jesus Christ is our Lord and our lifestyle is consistent with His example and teaching.

There have been some misunderstandings as to what was agreed, but nobody is being prevented from coming into Sunday services, or from taking Communion as the Lord’s Table is open to all. In our reformed tradition, baptism has nothing to do with denying children anything, but with the promises parents must be able to take on their behalf. However, this week has witnessed much hurt.

As I said in my opening night address to the Assembly, when we deal with so many complex issues in today’s world, we need somehow to combine unconditional love with the absolute truth of God’s Word. If we err on the side of truth, we become harsh and judgmental and can easily forget that we are dealing with individuals, families and friends.

At the other end of the spectrum, we can run the risk of diluting the high standards of Christian teaching and behaviour to the extent that it becomes meaningless. Jesus had the amazing ability to show grace, but also the ability to bring strong challenging messages. To the woman caught in adultery, for example, he showed compassion and saved her life, but also instructed her to sin no more.

As I reflect on last week’s Assembly, there are two personal comments that I would like to make.

When it comes to our human sexuality and the challenges that we face in so many other areas as well, we all stand in greenhouses and none of us should dare to throw the first stone.

Secondly, now that this decision has been taken, more than ever we need to show the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ. No outsider will believe in Jesus until an insider treats him as a brother or sister. Therein lies the challenge! I am deeply grieved for those who have been hurt, but now even more committed to my theme for the year – ‘Building Relationships: Christ’s love compels us.’