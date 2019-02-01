Discover the history of dragons at Seamus Heaney HomePlace

In the talk Fire Made Flesh at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on February 16, Carolyne Larrington uncovers the history and development of the very idea of the dragon, from its earliest appearance in Beowulf, to the dragons of folklore, via Tolkien’s Smaug, and Daenerys’s monstrous children in Game of Thrones.

This fascinating talk is suitable for anyone with an interest in fantasy, folklore and, of course, Game of Thrones. Along the way we’ll ask how these fiery dragons differ from their serpentine cousins and what they signify for the poets and writers, including Seamus Heaney, who have given them life.

Caroline is Professor of Medieval European Literature, University of Oxford and is the author of several books.

To book tickets visit www.seamusheaneyhome.com.