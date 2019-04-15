‘Disgusting’ anti-semitism caught on camera

A video showing drinkers in a Londonderry pub spouting “disgusting” anti-Semitic comments has been roundly condemned.

Jewish filmmaker Tuvia Tenenbom is shown interviewing drinkers sat at the bar in Londonderry about Brexit, before asking about the number of Palestinian flags.

Mr Tenenbom, a playwright and journalist, asks: “You have a lot of Palestinian flags here? Why do you support them?”

One of the bar patrons answers: “Because we hate the f***ing Jews.”

Another replies: “The Israelis are scum. Killing children, killing weans.”

A man wearing a high-visibility vest states: “The only thing Hitler did wrong was he didn’t kill enough f***ing Jews.”

The same patron adds: “They’re the scourge of the world, the scourge of the Earth.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster, in a tweet, described the comments as “disgusting”.

She added: “The small Jewish community in Northern Ireland will always have my support and that of all right thinking people.”