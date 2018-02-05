‘Disgusting’ gospel hall arson attack slammed

Detectives are investigating an arson attack at a gospel hall near Lisburn.

Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall was badly damaged by the fire, which is believed to have been started some time between 10pm on Saturday and 8.55am on Sunday.

The building, situated on the Comber Road between Lisburn and Carryduff, was extensively smoke damaged.

According to a local councillor, only its fire-retardant fixtures and fittings saved it from being completely gutted.

While a PSNI spokesman said officers are “investigating the circumstances in relation to a fire” at the hall, DUP councillor Luke Poots believes the blaze was started deliberately in a bid to destroy the building.

Condemning the attack as “disgusting”, he said: “On Sunday afternoon I met with members of the congregation who informed me the intruders had actually piled the chairs as high as possible on top of each other against the pulpit in an attempt to create a fire big enough to destroy the whole building.

“Praise has to be given to the members of Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall who when building their hall made sure the building was fire resistant; in fact, even the seats the intruders stacked to set on fire were also fire resistant.”

Mr Poots said the incident was the sixth attack on a church in the greater Lisburn area in the past year and called for attacks on places of worship to stop.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact the police,” he added.