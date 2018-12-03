Dishing up Christmas dinner to those in need

Larne chef Pol Shields will be dishing up Christmas dinner to 200 people in need.

Pol, who is head chef, at the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle, said: “We will be covering the Antrim Coast, from Larne to Ballycastle to Ballymena. All the staff are involved, from the kitchen to front of house and the housekeepers. It’s a real Team Marine effort.

“And special thanks to our suppliers Brakes, Lynas and First for Fruit for donating the lunches.”

If anyone requires a meal, they should contact the Marine Hotel on 20 762222.

Meanwhile, a community Christmas lunch will be held on Christmas Day, at Whitehead Methodist Church, from 12 noon until 2.30 pm.

Bookings should be made with Gillian on 07711 367794 or Noel 07926 361201.