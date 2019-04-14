Dismissed Presbyterian lecturer Rev Prof Laurence Kirkpatrick speaks out

A professor who was dismissed from a Presbyterian-run college because of comments he made in radio interview, this morning said on air that he was considering leaving the church.

Rev Prof Laurence Kirkpatrick was found guilty by a church disciplinary panel of “gross misconduct” due to a contribution he made to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme and was dismissed from his 22-year teaching post at Union Theological College (UTC).

The comments which offended the church were made in June 2018 after the Presbyterian Church’s decision to loosen its ties to the Church of Scotland partly because of the latter’s more liberal attitude to same-sex relationships.

On the Talkback programme Prof Kirkpatrick said he would be “horrified” if a student at Union Theological College was taught that a same-sex, sexually active relationship was sinful – a position contrary to the doctrinal position of his employer.

His comments saw him suspended from his lecturing post and following a disciplinary hearing he was dismissed on March 20.

Today he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence: “In essence I was disloyal. I did not support the college. I was not positive enough.”

He added: “I gave my personal view and I’ve been charged with setting myself up as the only enlightened person and that did not go down well with – I believe – a right wing management.”

He said he would be making an appeal against his dismissal on the basis that the processes followed were not “proportionate, fair or just”.

Prof Kirkpatrick said leaving the church was an option to consider, adding if he left it would be with a “heavy heart”.

He said: “I feel I’m more being pushed out than deciding to leave though others would say that’s my decision. I can stay of course, but that’s like saying to gay people ‘you’re welcome to come to our church but we’ll not give you sacrements.”

Prof Kirkpatrick said: “If I left I would be one of about 77 this week. That’s the average number of people draining away from PCI for the past 20 years.”

He said: “I have devoted my entire working life to the Presbyterian Church... I’ve seen it grow, I’ve seen it shrink, I’ve seen the recent choppy waters that we have sailed into. It is with a heavy heart that I have felt it of late to be rather a cold place. I must say I’m saddened by the decision of the university [to dismiss him], but not surprised.”

The Presbyterian Church was asked for a comment.