Disney cruise ship to dock in Northern Ireland for first time in 2019

Disney Cruise Line has announced they will visit Northern Ireland for the first time next year.

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Rapunzel and a host of other Disney stars – plus 3,650 passengers and crew – will be docking in Belfast Harbour in autumn 2019.

Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters will dock in Belfast in September next year

The luxury liner, whose horn plays the first seven notes of ‘When you Wish Upon a Star’, will dock in the city for one day in September as part of a seven-night British Isles cruise.

Guests on board the 11-deck ship – which is painted in Mickey Mouse-inspired colours – can enjoy live shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, open-air music and dance extravaganza deck parties, and, new this year, Rapunzel’s Royal Table, a restaurant inspired by the Disney hit animation.

For older guests there are a range of fine-dining restaurants and an adults-only lounge inspired by the famed piano bars of Hollywood’s heyday.

Last week Belfast Harbour and Visit Belfast announced that 2018 will be a record cruise season with over 200,000 passengers visiting the city.