Disney to film science-fiction fantasy film in Northern Ireland

Disney are to film parts of their new Artemis Fowl production in Northern Ireland this summer.

The Kenneth Branagh directed adaptation of the much-loved Eoin Coulter series of children’s books starring Judi Dench will be filmed in Portrush, England and Vietnam.

The scenes in Northern Ireland will be filmed over four days in June at Whiterocks Beach and around Dunluce Castle.

News that the area had been chosen by Disney was welcomed by Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Norman Hillis.

“This is really exciting news that part of this new Disney production will be filmed at the White Rocks and Dunluce Castle area of Portrush,” he said.

“I believe that this film has the potential to equal the world wide interest generated by the hugely popular Game of Thrones series.

“We have seen the many economic benefits from the HBO series with regularly conducted tours of the film sites around the Causeway Coast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

“This is another chance to show off our beautiful area.”

If the film performs as expected at the box office, it has the potential to become a rival to the Harry Potter series which made millions worldwide.

And if the franchise does develop, Northern is likely to become a regular filming location for Disney.

Artemis Fowl II, a young Irish criminal mastermind, kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Holly Short for ransom to fund rescuing his father.

Once a transaction is made, they go on a hunt for the evil pixie Opal Koboi and rush to save Artemis Fowl Senior from the Arctic.

Production on the film, which also stars Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl II, Angeline’s son Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short and Nonso Anozie as Butler, Juliet’s brother, began last month.