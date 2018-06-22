Disproportionate focus on state must change, says MP

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for a change to “the disproportionate focus” on the actions of the state in dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

He was speaking after the Public Prosecution Service announced this week that it is to prosecute David Holden, a then-18-year-old soldier, over the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie at Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in 1988.

He was charged with manslaughter in 1988 but the charge was later dropped. It is understood the decision to prosecute now hinged on the findings of a fresh ballistics report commissioned by the PPS.

Mr Donaldson was speaking after Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, where the Secretary of State faced a number of questions from both Conservative and Labour MPs about investigations into and prosecution of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.

“It is clear the disproportionate focus on the actions of the state is being recognised more widely right across the United Kingdom,” Mr Donaldson said.

“There is an important principle that no one can be above the law and that must be maintained. However, not only do we see soldiers who have been investigated and cleared facing the threat of prosecution but we see demands for prosecution coming from those who were actively involved in attempting to see terrorists evade justice for their crimes.

“Ninety per cent of deaths in Northern Ireland were at the hands of terrorist organisations and there are no figures which show there is a proportionate level of investigation.”

There is “little progress” on investigations into terrorism, he said.

He added: “The status quo is unacceptable and anyone who opposes the current proposals for a more balanced and fair process must explain why they believe the current situation is in any way acceptable. It isn’t and we will continue to press for change.”