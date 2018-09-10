Documents dating back to the Siege of Derry uncovered

Council minutes dating back to the Siege of Derry are to go on display at the Siege Museum in Londonderry, it has been announced.

The minutes, dating from 1688-1704, were unearthed in Londonderry by Billy Moore during a recent visit to archives held by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A museum curator at the council said the documents would “help support the story of the Apprentice Boys”.

Mr Mooore, who is Chairman of the Siege Museum Management Committee, said the documents give a “greater understanding of the reality of life” during the time of the Great Siege.

A copy of the historic Common Council minutes will go on display at the Siege Museum.

“I was delighted to be offered the opportunity to visit the Council’s museum collections store recently and to see if there were any artefacts relating to the Siege” Billy Moore said.

“Importantly, the Common Council Minutes will significantly enhance the quality of our displays.”

He continued: “Indeed, I’ve been really eager to read through the copy of the minutes – which are especially interesting in terms of gaining a greater understanding of the reality of life within the city during the time of the Siege.”

He added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome individuals and groups from all communities to the Siege Museum, where they can view and better understand our rich and varied past.”

Curator with Derry City and Strabane District council’s museum and visitor Services, Roisin Doherty, said: “The 1688-1704 Common Council Minutes which are being loaned to the Siege Museum was chosen by Billy after he contacted Museum Services and visited our collections store.

“Council’s museum service advises the Siege Museum on curatorial and interpretation. It is therefore great that these important council minutes from 1688-1704 will help support the story of the Apprentice Boys.”

She added: “I am also delighted that as a result of Billy’s visit that we have been able to develop the relationship Council has in supporting the Siege Museum in promoting the story of the city.”