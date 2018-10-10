Dog ‘bit off man’s testicles’ in horror attack

A man is fighting for his life following a horror dog attack.

Ambulance crew called to a flat in Haddington, East Lothian on Sunday, October 7 after a man was bit in the genitals in a dog attack.

A stock image of a bulldog

Emergency services found a 22-year-old man unconscious and lying fully clothed in a pool of his own blood with an Olde English Bulldog, also covered in the man’s blood, at the same property.

Following the discovery they immediately called for police backup. As a result of the attack, the man lost both testicles and his penis.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his condition was stabilised before being transferred to Western General.

The dog is now being held in kennels while officers carry out investigations.

According to reports in the Daily Star, officers have not been able to interview the man as he has not been able to regain consciousness.

It is not yet known if the man is the owner of the dog.

A police source told the Daily Star: “Officers who were there are confident the injuries were caused by the dog because of the extent of the damage. “Everyone there was shocked and sickened. These are life-changing injuries. The victim is still very seriously ill in hospital and has not been able to speak yet.

““We’re not even sure who owns the animal or how this happened. It’s awful. He is a young man. His genitals were unrecoverable.”