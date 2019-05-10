Dogs Trust Fun Day on Saturday

Dogs and their human companions are invited to Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Family Fun Day this Saturday, May 11.

Taking place at the Ballee Playing Fields in Ballymena from 12pm to 4pm, the event will offer plenty of fun and games for everyone including the ever-popular All-Day Fun Dog Show with classes including: Best Senior Dog, Cutest Puppy and Best Rescue Dog, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the continued care of residents at the Rehoming Centre, located outside the town at Teeshan.

This year’s event will also mark the first ‘Doggy Olympics’ which will be held by Dogs Trust’s Dog School team in Northern Ireland. This will include an Olympic Dash course which has fun challenges for owners and their dogs to complete such as the loose lead egg and spoon race, with prizes up for grabs. Owners can also enter into a ‘Best trick of the day’ competition.

Other activities available will include a Doggy Dash, a raffle, various stalls and Dogs Trust Tombola. There will be Canine Carers on hand to offer rehoming advice, free microchipping and a Dogs Trust Reunion.

Dogs Trust Ballymena Supporter Relations Officer Samuel Reid said: “Everything we do is for our rescue dogs and we hope you and your four-legged friends can join us on the day and show your support. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as the proceeds from the day help us to care for dogs like five-year-old Lurcher cross Banjo (pictured), currently staying at the Rehoming Centre.”

Entry is £2 per adult and children are free but encouraged to donate one tin of dog food.

For more information contact Samuel Reid via email at samuel.reid@dogtrust.org.uk or by phone on 02825661007