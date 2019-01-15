Donaldson: No-deal scenario is not threat to peace process

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rejected assertions that a no-deal Brexit would pose a threat to the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The Lagan Valley representative was among a number of MPs from the Province who rose to their feet in the House of Commons today to have their say on Theresa May’s controversial withdrawal deal.

Summarising his party’s opposition to the much-maligned treaty, Sir Jeffrey said the DUP was not advocating a no-deal Brexit, but warned that what was on the table was not in the best interests of NI or the UK as a whole.

And he hit back at suggestions from some MPs that a no-deal scenario would be damaging to the Belfast Agreement.

“When I hear members of this House speak about the danger that Brexit poses to the peace process in Northern Ireland, I have to refute that,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“When we talk about the threat a hard border could pose to the peace process, I look at what the Irish Government says. I hear the Irish prime minister say very clearly that even in the event of a no-deal outcome, there will not be a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

“That is the stated position of the Irish Government, and the stated position of the UK Government. So where is this hard border coming from?”

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds also took issue with the claims that the peace process could be impact by a no-deal outcome, and raised the point directly with the PM in the Commons.

As Mrs May gave her final speech to MPs ahead of the historic vote, Mr Dodds interjected to ask: “Would she agree that, whatever one’s view on this agreement and whatever arguments that people deploy, we should not be using the peace or political process in Northern Ireland as arguements for voting for or against this? Would she agree that is completely and utterly out of order and make that clear to all of her Cabinet colleagues as well?”

In response, the PM said that everyone across the House was committed to maintaining the arrangements of the Belfast Agreement, adding: “That should not be disrupted or affected in any sense.”

One unionist politician from NI who said she would be voting in favour of the withdrawal agreement was Independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon.

The North Down representative claimed the “vast majority” of businesses, farmers, and fishermen in NI strongly supported the deal, and warned that voting against it would have “consequences” for the peace process.

Responding to Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds remarks that his party was “committed” to the peace process, Lady Hermon said: “I have heard the warm words about support for Good Friday Agreement, but I tell you, actions speak louder than words.

“By voting down this deal it sends a clear signal that the Labour Party does not care about the consequences to the Good Friday Agreement.”

Labour MP Kate Hoey told members she would not be voting for the deal, citing the backstop as her primary reason.

“I could never support a situation where Northern Ireland would end up being treated separately from the rest of the UK,” she added.

Meanwhile, in an impassioned address, DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said the people of the UK were demanding “a sense of freedom beyond the EU”.

He told MPs that he detected a “sense of frustration and alienation” from the public regarding the UK’s relationship with Brussels, and warned: “Allowing an expansionist empire to keep us embodied as a side annex to the EU is not going to be a good future.”

During the debate, DUP Ian Paisley MP highlighted an article in the Dublin-based Sunday Business Post newspaper, in which former Irish ambassador Ray Bassett said the Republic was wrong to insist on the backstop and must now soften its stance to prevent a no deal outcome.

Responding to the North Antrim MP’s remarks, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said: “ I would have been infinitely happier if the EU had not laid down as one of its cardinal negotiation points and principles that there should be a backstop.

“But they have done that. We are faced with the position as it now is.”