Donegal man (77) killed in freak accident while showing car to mechanics

A Donegal man (77) was killed while showing his car to mechanics on Monday afternoon.

Mervyn Orr became entangled in machinery at a garage near St. Johnston, which is only a few miles away from the border.

Mr. Orr had taken his car to the garage to be serviced.

Emergency services attended the scene including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Mr. Orr died at the scene.

Local Donegal County Councillor for the area, Paul Canning, described Mr. Orr's death as "just devastating".

“They are a very well-known and respected family and would have been involved in a lot of fund-raising for various charities over the years.

“This is just devastating for the entire community on the mouth of Christmas.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the people of Donegal are with them at this time and the owner of the garage who I understand is extremely upset by what has happened,” he said.

Donegal Darts Club extended their sympathies to Mr. Orr's family, in particular, his son Rodney who is a former club member.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to former player Rodney Orr and his family on the sudden loss of his father Mervyn, May he rest in peace."

A full investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority.