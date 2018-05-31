‘Double tragedy’ for Tyrone family after death of boy, 15

A family in Co Tyrone is reeling from a double tragedy after the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy, just six months after his father died in a quad bike accident.

Aodhán Ward, son of the well-known businessman Patrick Ignatius ‘Nishi’ Ward, passed away on Monday at his home in Lisnacreight near Plumbridge.

Nishi Ward, who died in November, was the founder of a company making advanced waste management systems.

Fr Roland Colhoun said he had been praying with the family since Monday.

He described them as “distraught” after what he described as a “double tragedy”.

Fr Colhoun said Aodhán “idolised” his late father.

“He was so close to his father,” he said.

“I don’t recall seeing one without seeing the other. The loss of his father left a huge gap in his life.

“He idolised his father and I am sure he would have followed his father into business.”

Fr Colhoun described Aodhán as “an intelligent young man, full of potential”.

He added: “Aodhan’s death has struck at the heart of everyone.”

In a death notice, Aodhán was described as the “loving brother of Sinéad, Eimear and Fionnuala”.

His funeral will take place tomorrow morning at Sacred Heart Church in Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, with interment in the adjoining churchyard.