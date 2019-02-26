Dozens of dead canaries found by police during house search

Two dozen dead canaries have been found by police at a home where they were executing a money warrant.

The discovery was made yesterday in Newry - where officers also ended up making an arrest for possession of Class A & B, being concerned in the supply of Class A & B and abstracting electricity amongst other offences.

Drugs seized - PSNI Facebook

A post on Facebook Newry and Mourne adds: "We seized a quantity of drugs and money along with a mobile phone and other electronic devices."

The post adds that they have contacted colleagues from animal welfare in the council in relation to the location of 24 dead canaries.

"A male remains in custody," adds the post.

"If you have outstanding warrants against you it'd be best to settle them up before we come looking you."