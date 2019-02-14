Dr Jennie Read receives award for work helping terror survivors

A London GP has been recognised for her support for victims of terrorism.

Dr Jennie Read helped a number of survivors of blasts such as the IRA bomb which devastated London Docklands in 1996, killing two people and injuring scores of others.

The Docklands Victims Association (DVA) presented Dr Read, of the Limehouse Practice in London, with the award as she prepares to retire.

She was described as “instrumental” in helping those suffering from PTSD across her 27-year career, and has also raised money for severely disabled orphaned children in Thailand.

Two men in a nearby newsagents, shop owner Inam Bashir, 29, and employee John Jeffries, 31, were killed on February 9 1996 and more than 100 people were injured following the Docklands bombing.

Jonathan Ganesh, who was severely injured in the blast, said Dr Read had helped him to cope with the trauma he survived.

“Our community and the NHS have been very fortunate to have retained a GP whose compassion for others has undoubtedly alleviated suffering,” he said.

“As a victim of terrorism I shall never forget the help she gave me and others during this very difficult period.”

Ihsan Bashir, who lost his brother Inam in the bombing, added: “I commend Dr Read for her dedication. She is a credit to the NHS and is an illustration that GPs can be instrumental in helping victims of terrorism.”

Dr Read was also praised by other victims of terrorism, including Joe Holbeach who was severely injured in the IRA attack on a Remembrance service in Enniskillen on November 8 1987, in which 12 people died.

“Having developed PTSD I attempted to take my own life. I appreciate the support that GPs can extend to victims of terrorism,” he said.

“I felt very touched to learn of the work of Dr Read in her community. She has helped so many victims of PTSD.

“I hope all GPs will learn from her remarkable example”.