Dr Tom Moran, chancellor of Queen’s University, dies in New York

The chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast (QUB) has died.

Dr Tom Moran died in America, the university said.

In a statement released within a tweet on the QUB Twitter account, Professor Ian Greer, president and vice chancellor, said: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of our Chancellor, Dr Tom Moran. Tom has passed away peacefully in New York following a short illness.

“We are grateful for Tom’s unwavering support and commitment to the university since he was appointed chancellor in May 2015.

“Tom considered it a privilege and honour to be our chancellor and embraced the role with passion and excitement, often commenting how special it was for him to be part of the Queen’s family. He particularly enjoyed engaging with our students during the graduation ceremonies.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Joan and the wider family circle.”