Dramatic rescue of divers from sinking boat by Rathlin Express

Five Divers from Dublin were rescued from their RIB boats which had drifted in high seas after developing mechanical problems and were filling with water, it has emerged.

According to McAuley Multimedia, Rathlin Express Passenger Ferry diverted with a number of passengers on board to come to the rescue of the five divers.

The divers were taken on board and to safety at Ballycastle.

Portrush and Redbay lifeboats were called and towed the two broken down vessels into Rathlin Harbour.

No one was injured during the incident.which was handled by Belfast Coastguard and by Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue team on shore.