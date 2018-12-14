Drink driver flashed lights at police in front of him

When a car behind a police patrol began flashing its lights at them they stopped it and found that the driver had been drinking.

Janis Ilves (31), Avondale Manor, Craigavon, was fined £350 last Wednesday at the local court and banned for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on August 23.

He was also fined £350 and given a concurrent 12 months ban for not having insurance.

A fine of £75 was imposed for driving unaccompanied and he was fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates.

The court heard that a police patrol on the Lake Road in Craigavon saw a car behind them with no lights illuminated and swerving between the two lanes.

It began flashing its lights at the police car in front and police stopped it.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 40 and a blood test recorded 85.

Mr John McAtamney, defending, said his client had taken alcohol earlier and believed he was fit to drive.