Drink-driving ex-mayor suspended by standards commissioner

A former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey who was convicted in May last year of drink driving has been suspended from his role as a councillor, the Local Government Commissioner for Standards has confirmed.

DUP councillor Thomas Hogg was given a 12 month driving ban and fined £250 after, in court in Belfast on May 25, he admitted drink driving.

A hearing was held at the Northern Ireland Public Service Ombudsman’s office at Progressive House in Belfast earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Commissioner for Standards said: “The Local Government Commissioner for Standards has today imposed a suspension of five months on Councillor Thomas Hogg (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

“The Commissioner found that Councillor Hogg had breached Paragraph 4.2 of the Local Government Code of Conduct, which states that councillors must not bring their position as a councillor, or their council, into disrepute.”

The spokesperson added: “The suspension is to begin on Monday, February 4 and will continue until the end of Councillor Hogg’s term of office.”