Driver ‘almost four times over limit’ arrested after collision

Police arrested a man following a road traffic collision in Larne yesterday.

It is understood the three-vehicle collision occurred in the Quay Street area of the town at approximately 2:40pm.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Larne Facebook page on December 19, a police spokesperson said: “Officers from A Section responded today (Tuesday) to a report of a road traffic collision in Larne.

“One of the drivers involved was arrested and later charged, after providing a breath sample of almost four times the drink drive limit. Another danger off the roads!”