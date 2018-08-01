Driver forced to hand over vehicle to man armed with hammer

Police are appealing for information after a car owner was forced ot hand over his vehicle and car keys by a man wielding a hammer.

The incident happened in the Wellington Park Terrace area Belfast, yesterday at 10.10pm.

A PSNI spokesman said the vehicle was taken by the armed man and "another unknown male" who "then drove off in the stolen vehicle in the direction of Wellington Park".

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1478 31/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.