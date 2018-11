The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said on Thursday they had raided a home in an unspecified part of west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “A search of a house in West Belfast was carried out earlier today as part of an operation focusing on the activities of Oglaigh na hEireann. Drugs and a significant quantity of cash were seized.”

He said he will “continue to frustrate and disrupt the activities of those involved in terrorism”.